Dominating Silva returns as S Carolina beats Georgia 66-46

South Carolina: The Gamecocks now have finished in the top four in the SEC for the third time in four seasons, but unless they get the league's automatic bid by winning next week's SEC Tournament, the Gamecocks will likely have just one NCAA bid over that time (the 2017 run to the Final Four). And winning the SEC Tournament may be a tall task for South Carolina, which is 0-4 against the top three teams in the league (LSU, Kentucky and Tennessee).