Highway Patrol crash investigators say driver of automobile at fault

Crash involving bus, car near Georgetown Co. elementary school sends 20 to hospital
A Williamsburg County Transit bus and a car collided Saturday morning in Georgetown County. (Source: Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff | March 9, 2019 at 11:43 AM EST - Updated March 9 at 12:56 PM

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC/WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash involving a Williamsburg County Transit bus and a car.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Williamsburg County Transit bus and a car that sent 20 to the hospital Saturday morning. (Source: Live 5)
The crash happened Saturday at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Browns Ferry Road near Browns Ferry Elementary school, according to Georgetown County Fire and EMS Assistant Chief Tony Hucks. Hucks said EMS took 19 bus passengers to area hospitals.

The driver of a Mitsubishi automobile was airlifted to MUSC, South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said. Hicks said the driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team responded to piece together what led up to the crash.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Highway Patrol spokesman William Surratt said investigators believed the driver of the automobile was at fault.

Tidelands Health hospitals treated a total of nine victims, hospital spokesman Carl Lindquist said. Seven had been treated and released as of 12:45 p.m.

Hospitals in Georgetown County and Conway were also treating the injured, Collins told WMBF News.

Collins said 38 passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident.

No deaths have been reported.

