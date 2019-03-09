CPD searching for attempted sexual assault suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Investigators with the Columbia Police Department is searching for an attempted sexual assault suspect.
A 19-year-old female reported to CPD officers that an unknown male followed her from Greystone Boulevard to the 500 block of Gracern Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. on March 1st.
The victim said the suspect grabbed her against her will and attempted to pull her pants down. She managed to escape and run to a nearby business where she called the police.
The suspect is described as a slender black male, possibly between 20-30 years-old with shoulder length dreadlocks.
He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a dark coat and blue jeans with a gold design on the back pockets.
If you recognize the suspect or have information regarding this case you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
