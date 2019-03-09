Arkansas upsets South Carolina in SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament

The Gamecocks couldn’t find separation against the Razorbacks Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. South Carolina’s largest lead of the evening was five. Arkansas led by as many as 11 twice against the Gamecocks. The Gamecocks led 74-73 heading into the fourth quarter, but the offense wasn’t able to maintain the lead. Carolina shot just 24 percent from the field in the final quarter. As the Gamecocks struggled early in the fourth, Arkansas capitalized on the opportunity. The Razorbacks went on a 12-5 run starting at the 8:39 mark to take an 89-81 lead with 1:30 left in the game.