Arkansas upsets South Carolina in SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament

GREENVILLE, SC (WIS) - With 31 points from Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas takes down No. 12 South Carolina 95-89 in the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The Gamecocks couldn’t find separation against the Razorbacks Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. South Carolina’s largest lead of the evening was five. Arkansas led by as many as 11 twice against the Gamecocks. The Gamecocks led 74-73 heading into the fourth quarter, but the offense wasn’t able to maintain the lead. Carolina shot just 24 percent from the field in the final quarter. As the Gamecocks struggled early in the fourth, Arkansas capitalized on the opportunity. The Razorbacks went on a 12-5 run starting at the 8:39 mark to take an 89-81 lead with 1:30 left in the game.
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan led the Gamecocks with 27 points while Tyasha Harris added 24 points in the loss. Alexis Jennings finished the night with 16 while Bianca Cuevas-Moore chipped in with 10 points.
Arkansas had four players in double figures and shot 45 percent from the floor and 50 percent from three-point range.
South Carolina (21-9) now awaits the NCAA Women’s Tournament Selection Show, which takes place on March 18.
