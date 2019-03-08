‘We didn’t inject ourselves into this,’ RCSD says as critics say county’s emergency ordinance is unfairly targeting businesses

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the county’s decision Tuesday night to pass an emergency ordinance to shut down problematic businesses will ensure public safety.
The ordinance, which took effect Tuesday and will last 61 days, allows Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott to shut down businesses where law enforcement or EMS is called at least six times over the course of six months. Those calls for service will be closely monitored to prevent the process from being arbitrary, according to Deputy Chief Chris Cowan.
"I think if you're running a location that's breeding crime and breeding issues and breeding fear for the community, then you have something to be concerned about," Cowan said.
The ordinance is the first time in the department's history that it is able to close a business abruptly. In past years, the department has been limited to a drawn-out process that includes tickets and stop work orders, which rarely result in the business ceasing its operations.
"The community for the last several years has asked us to be involved. Here's the thing, it's a public safety issue," he said. "This is something we didn't inject ourselves in, this is something the sheriff is responsible for and the citizens have demanded."
The ordinance allows a business owner three days to demonstrate why it should remain open and an additional seven days to bring their case to the council. During that time, an investigation is conducted into the business on behalf of the sheriff's department, to help support its case, Cowan said.
Critics have said the department is overstepping its duties and should leave issues of business licenses and zoning to other county officials.
"If a business is operating legally if they are operating properly and they are not imposing a threat to the community, a threat to public safety of the citizens which we are responsible to serve and protect, then they have nothing to worry about," Cowan said.
Sheriff Leon Lott has previously told WIS Kandyland Bar and Grill on Percival Road along with Mi Casita and Faces Lounge on Decker Boulevard are some of the most problematic nightclubs in the county and operate illegally.
The department says the ordinance is a partnership between county council, the county’s licensing office, zoning officials and law enforcement. It hopes to work toward a permanent ordinance.
