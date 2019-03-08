US Army Central welcomes new leader after change of command ceremony at Shaw Air Force Base

“Everyone in the audience, thank you all for coming,” said Ferrell. “I am truly honored and humbled to be here today and joining the U.S. Army Central third Army team. To U.S. Army Central Soldiers, I’m truly excited to be on your team. Without you, U.S. Central wouldn’t be able to do its job. There’s change on the horizon, we know that we’ll adjust to the change. This headquarters is prepared for that and I look forward to the challenges.”