Swansea man arrested on several child pornography charges

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Swansea man has been arrested on several child pornography charges.
Christopher Dale Baldwin, 36, of Swansea, was arrested on March 5 for nine charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators said Baldwin possessed multiple files of child pornography.
He is charged with nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.