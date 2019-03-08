Swansea guard named SC Gatorade Player of the Year in girls’ hoops

SWANSEA, SC (WIS) - Swansea senior guard Danae McNeal has been named the Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year for the state of South Carolina.
“I get to school about two hours before she does each day,” Swansea girls head basketball coach Tamara McNeal-Perdue said. “I was trying to wait until she arrived so that I could tell her the news. But here it was, I think it was about 7:45 a.m. and she texted me a snapshot of the Twitter or something someone had posted. She said ‘Is this true?’ and I called her and said yeah and she was just screaming on the phone. So, she’s very excited.”
McNeal was instrumental in helping the Lady Tigers reach the the state quarterfinals this season. With McNeal leading the way, the Tigers finished the season with a 23-3 overall record.
“Danae was one of those players that everyone would feed off of her,” said. “We always had to make sure she was working her hardest and the other girls, they looked up to her so much and they just played together for so long. We knew that, if Danae was working hard and just had that drive in practice and on the court, then the rest of the team would always follow suit.”
The Clemson commit, who averaged 24.5 points, 4.7 steals, and four assists per game, this season, was also named the Class 3-A Player of the Year and has earned a spot on the SC Basketball Coaches Association All-State team each of the last four seasons.
During her career at Swansea, McNeal has scored 2,641 points during her stint at Swansea. That places her in the top 10 among the state’s top career scorers.
