Swansea guard named SC Gatorade Player of the Year in girls’ hoops

“I get to school about two hours before she does each day,” Swansea girls head basketball coach Tamara McNeal-Perdue said. “I was trying to wait until she arrived so that I could tell her the news. But here it was, I think it was about 7:45 a.m. and she texted me a snapshot of the Twitter or something someone had posted. She said ‘Is this true?’ and I called her and said yeah and she was just screaming on the phone. So, she’s very excited.”