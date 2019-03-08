Suspect wanted for using counterfeit checks at TJ Maxx and Walmart in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an individual who used counterfeit checks to make purchases at TJ Maxx.
"This individual used the financial account numbers of a victim to create fake personal checks used to make genuine transactions," Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. "These appeared real enough to pass twice."
Security video taken on January 11th captures the image of an individual believed to have used the fake checks.
A similar transaction was made at a Walmart located in the same North Road Shopping Center.
The fake checks were used to purchase around $240 worth of items at the two stores.
If anyone knows the identity of the suspect or knowledge of the transactions, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.