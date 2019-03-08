Sumter woman arrested after stolen motor home recovered on her property

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A 55-year-old woman was taken into custody Friday after a stolen motor home was recoveref from her property.
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Theresa Ann Browder allowed co-defendants to bring a Pace Arrow motor home to her property on Sawgrass Court in February. Officials said the home was reported stolen from property on Packs Landing Road.
The motor home was valued at $5,000.
Browder has been charged with receiving stolen goods valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.