Report: Two Midlands counties among the ‘most generous’ in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A pair of counties here in the Midlands have been listed among the most generous when it comes to making donations.
According to a study done by SmartAsset, Richland and Lexington counties are among the most charitable in South Carolina. The study was done by determining how much people donate as a percent of their net income and the percentage of residents in a county who made charitable donations.
The study’s “Most Charitable Counties Index” has Richland County in fifth at 53.5 percent. Lexington County was listed as the seventh most charitable county in the Palmetto State with an index of 51.2 percent.
Beaufort was at the top of the list with a charitable index of 58.2 percent.
