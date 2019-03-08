Officials still looking for missing Summerville teen 1 year later

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WIS) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help from the public to locate a missing teenager.
Sunday, March 10, 2019 marks one year since Alizay’e Harley went missing from Summerville, SC.
Alizay’e may attempt to travel to Columbia or Orangeburg, SC or to Charlotte, NC, officials said.
She is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Alizay’e is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Summerville Police Department (South Carolina) at 1-843-875-1620.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.