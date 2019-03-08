Lexington man sentenced to 30 years for child sexual assault

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - A Lexington County man has been convicted of Child Sexual Assault and has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
Kevan D. Parker, of Lexington, pled guilty on Friday to sexually assaulting two minor children on multiple occasions. Parker, 39, pled guilty to 1st degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and 2nd degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.
“This sentence is only possible because of the strength and bravery of the two young survivors in this case," Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard said. "This sex offender is now behind bars and out of our community. We are grateful to see justice served today.”
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation on May 20, 2017 after receiving a report of sexual assaults committed against the young victims.
Investigators executed a search warrant at Parker’s home and recovered evidence described by one of the victims. On June 9, 2017, during an interview with investigators, Parker waived his rights and provided a written statement in his own handwriting. In the statement, Parker admitted to committing a series of sexual assaults against both children.
Parker’s trial was scheduled to begin next week on March 11th. In a turn of events, Parker opted to plead guilty to sexually assaulting both children instead of proceeding with a jury trial.
He has being transferred to the S.C. Department of Corrections to begin immediate service of his prison sentence.
