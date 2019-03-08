KCSO arrest two gang members for car break-ins

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Two documented gang members have been arrested by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office for breaking into cars.
Kerrion Daquan Feagins, 17, and Isaiah Holmes, 18, are facing charges for car break-ins, possession of a stolen vehicle, and unlawful possession of pistols.
KCSO received a report of an auto break-in ‘in progress’ early this morning near Porter Crossroads.
Feagins and Holmes reportedly left in a van that was stolen from Richland County earlier that day. Deputies arrived at the scene moments later.
The van was quickly located and a short vehicle pursuit ensued. Feagins and Holmes crashed the van and ran from the scene on foot.
KCSO Tracking Team responded and began tracking the suspects into nearby woods where a stolen handgun was located.
Feagins and Holmes eluded deputies for sometime before they were identified by shoppers at a nearby convenience store because they were not wearing shoes.
Both suspects were arrested. One of the suspects had a stolen handgun in their possession.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.