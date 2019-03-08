FIRST ALERT: Tracking showers Friday & Saturday, then a chance of storms on Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Get your umbrella ready! We’re tracking showers and the potential for thunderstorms.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Late afternoon/evening showers for your Friday (30-40%). Highs in the low 60s.
· Saturday will feature a few showers, too. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s.
· Sunday is an Alert Day! A cold front will push showers our way, along with a chance of thunderstorms by afternoon and evening. We’ll let you know if any storms will be strong to severe. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
· A few lingering showers are possible early Monday. Highs in the low 70s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect clouds across the Midlands. No rain is expected tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s.
Our temperatures will warm into the 60s by Friday. However, a backdoor cold front will approach the area from the north, giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies and an opportunity for a few showers, especially late afternoon into the evening. Your entire day will not be a washout. The Northern Midlands will have the best chance of rain (30-40%).
Saturday features a chance of rain (30%). Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will rise into the low 70s.
Sunday is an Alert Day! A stronger cold front will slide into the Midlands, giving way to scattered showers and potential thunderstorms, especially as high temperatures rise into the low to mid 70s by afternoon. Any storms that develop could produce some brief heavy downpours, thunder and lightning. We’ll let you know if any storms are strong to severe. Make sure you have your First Alert Weather App. Rain chances are around 60%.
A few showers could linger into early Monday. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Low temperatures in the upper 30s. Winds: SE 5 mph.
Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (30-40%). Isolated Storm. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S/SESW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the low 70s.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Partly Cloudy. Morning Showers Possible (20%). Highs in the low 70s.
