First Alert Forecast: Warmer weekend, storms possible Sunday

First Alert Day Issued For Sunday for Showers/Thunderstorms
A stationary front to our North will be close enough to give us more clouds than sun today. High pressure to the North of the front could create a Wedge situation for us by later today. This would keep much of the Northern and Central Midlands into the upper 50s to lower 60s, Southern Midlands could see highs near 70.
On and off light showers are possible during the day.
A cold front pushes into the state Sunday. Alert Day for Sunday has been issued for showers/rain and a few thunderstorms. A few isolated storms could be strong/severe ahead of the front. The front will move to the East by Monday with mild conditions and scattered clouds early next week.
Weather Highlights:
- Much warmer this morning with temperatures in the 40s with clouds
- On/Off showers today through Saturday
- First Alert issued for Sunday for the chance of showers and thunderstorms with isolated strong to severe storms
Forecast:
Today: Mostly cloudy, 30% chance of showers. Highs lower 60s Northern/Central Midlands. Near 70 Southern Midlands
Tonight: Cloudy. Lows Upper 40s
Saturday: Partly cloudy, 30% chance of showers. Highs Lower 70s
First Alert Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. 60% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms late. Some storms could be strong to severe. Highs Middle 70s
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.