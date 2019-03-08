CPD searching for missing 56-year-old woman

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook is asking for community assistance to locate a missing 56-year-old woman.
Aeron Young was last seen walking away from her home on Oceola Street on the morning of February 4th.
A relative reported her missing that day when she didn’t return home.
It’s believed that Young took her medicine with her when she left, however, loved ones are concerned about her well-being and safety.
According to her husband, leaving home for an extended period of time is unusual behavior for her.
Young is of Asian ethnicity, 5’0”, 140 lbs., with brown hair, and gray eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and tan jeans.
If you know Young’s whereabouts you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
