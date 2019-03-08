American Legion Commander speaks to lawmakers about US Coast Guard sacrifice, aide provided by legion

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The National Commander of the American Legion spoke to the state legislature this week about the sacrifice US Coast Guard members have made.
Brett Reistad touched on the sacrifices members made when they went without paychecks earlier this year, and how the American Legion stepped in to help. He said when members and their families went without a paycheck, the American Legion gave them financial aide.
Reistad said the American Legion has helped veterans for nearly 100 years. “We’ve done a lot of great things over that period of time," he said. "We’re looking forward to growth in the next 100 years and doing great things again for our communities.”
