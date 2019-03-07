Talk of the Town: Perfect your performance on the piano or tune up your tone on the tuba

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Want to learn how to play or perfect your performance on the piano, the flute, a violin - even a ukulele?
John Blair is the director of the Shandon Worship Arts Center. And Zachary Patton is the instructor for the cello. They say the Worship Arts Center’s mission is to artistically and spiritually develop individuals in their God-given talents for service in ministry, profession, or personal development.
Private classes are offered for the piano, flute, violin, viola, voice, clarinet, saxophone, percussion, drums, guitar, ukulele, cello, string bass, trumpet, trombone, tuba, theory and composition. Whew! And group instruction is available for woodwinds, strings, guitar, dance, brass, vocal and harmony.
The Worship Arts Center offers instruction in a Christian-learning environment where students and faculty can develop and share their passion for the arts. It is a non-profit ministry of Shandon Baptist Church designed to build up and strengthen those taking private or group instruction.
The classes are open to anyone of any age with a desire to learn. All levels – beginners to experts – are encouraged to take lessons. The instructors are Christian professionals with a passion for music.
The Worship Arts Center is also recruiting fellow fiddlers to create the Shandon Fiddlers Ensemble. The hope is to showcase this group at Soda City some Saturdays in the spring.
Get a glimpse of the instruction available here and register on their website here.
