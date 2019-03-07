Officials work to resolve service outages reported in counties including Sumter, Manning

SUMTER, SC (WIS) - Several service outages have been reported in Sumter, Manning, and Florence Counties for multiple companies.
A Verizon spokesperson said that a connectivity issue is causing a service interruption in Sumter and the surrounding areas. “Our engineers are aware of this issue and are working with Spirit, our vendor partner, to resolve it quickly,” officials said.
Officials in Florence County said a fiber line was affected, and technicians are working to resolve the problem there as well.
The Farmer’s Telephone Cooperative is also aware of the outages.
“FTC is currently experiencing service issues. We are working diligently to get this corrected,” the company said Thursday.
Officials with FTC also warned customers that from March 4 to March 9, Digital TV customers could experience intermittent service interruptions “due to solar radiation.” The say local stations will not be affected.
For Clarendon County 911 Services, call 803-460-7639 or 803-460-7638 if needed. To use your cellphone during an outage, set your phone to CALL ON WIFI.
Florence County officials say anyone needing emergency assistance will need to call 911 from a landline phone.
We’ve reached out to other service providers in the area. Check back for updates.
