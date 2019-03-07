Midlands farmers fear cold temperatures could ruin crops

HOPKINS, SC (WIS) - The cold weather snap this week has some Midlands farmers a little worried about their crops.
The Cottle Strawberry Farm in Hopkins has about 300,000 strawberry plants, which are planted by hand, picked by hand and cleaned by hand. Farmers say these plants have already started to blossom over the last month and if they freeze right now, it’ll be a major setback.
Farmer Hunter Bulloch says if the temperature drops below 27 degrees, the plants will freeze. In order to protect the plants, they’ve placed row covers on top of the plants to add another five degrees of protection. Hunter says this was a two-day long process with six people on hand to help.
The cold weather hasn’t been the Cottle Strawberry Farm’s only concern. Excessive rain brought the last season to an early end, and now the cold weather could push their harvest time back later than usual.
“They begin to blossom out in earlier February. So they have over a month of growth on them, and if they were to freeze right now, we would lose about a month into our season," Hunter said. “So even though we aren’t harvesting yet, we hope to be in the next two weeks and if they were to freeze now, it would set us back a month.”
The key is keeping them covered, because lifting the cover to check on the plants will only put them in more danger.
The plan is to keep them covered until Saturday, and that’s when farmers will know if any damage was done.
