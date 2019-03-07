Man injured after being dragged by school bus in Clarendon County

CLARENDON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A man was injured after being dragged by a school bus in Clarendon County on Wednesday.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a Walker-Gamble Elementary School bus driver was taking students home on a dirt road in Clarendon County when they encountered a pickup truck stopped in the roadway.
A bystander tried to show the bus how to get around the stopped pickup truck, when his clothes got tangled in the bus. As a result, the man was dragged 6 feet by the bus.
He was taken to the hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries, troopers said.
No other injuries were reported in the incident.
