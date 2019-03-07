It’s National Cereal Day! Here’s what South Carolina’s favorite type is...

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - All around the world big bowls are filling up with delicious milk and cereal because it’s National Cereal Day!
Though some may like chocolate sugary goodness and others may prefer a more hearty flavoring - everyone can get behind the magic of a bowl of cereal. According to nationalcerealday.com 49% of the more than 314 million Americans start their day with a bowl of cereal. Also, 2.7 billion boxes of cereal are sold each year - that’s enough to wrap the boxes around the earth 13 times!
In South Carolina, according to a study from Google, our favorite type of cereal is Pops! The other most popular types on the list included Kix, Count Chocoula, and Oreo O’s (nothing like dessert for breakfast).
We’re dying to know - what’s your favorite type of cereal? Do you pour milk in first or second? Send us a Facebook message or Tweet us and let us know!
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.