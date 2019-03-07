Inmate sues Charleston police, city after kicking police transport door and falling out

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - An inmate is suing the City of Charleston and the police department after he kicked open a police transport door and fell out.
Lawyers for Marquise Kinloch say their client suffered permanent injuries and claim at the time of the 2016 incident there was no officer in the rear of the transport to make sure detainees were secured and safe. Kinloch was placed in the transport van after being arrested for fleeing from a traffic stop, according to the lawsuit.
The suit states officers in the transport heard Kinloch’s actions but did not investigate them, and only learned of his disappearance until after they arrived at the detention center.
Kinloch is requesting a jury trial.
He’s currently serving a 13 year sentence at the Lee Correctional Institution for kidnapping, armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Kinloch was sentenced last year for those charges which stem from an incident in 2014 when authorities say Kinloch lured a man to a street, robbed him of his belongings and shot him.
The suit that Kinloch filed is in regards to an incident that happened on Aug. 17, 2016 when officers responded to the area of Blake and Drake streets for a suspect that fled from a traffic stop.
Officers searched the area and arrested the suspect identified as Kinloch. Once Kinloch was cleared by EMS crews, he was placed in leg shackles, handcuffs and buckled into a transport van, lawyers said.
According to the lawsuit, during the trip to the detention center, transport officers said they heard noises coming from the rear of the transport van, and no effort was made to check on Kinloch.
Lawyers said their client was informed and believes that there is a police department policy where an officer is stationed in the rear of the transport to make sure detainees remained secured and are safe. Kinloch said there was no law enforcement officers in the back of the transport at the time of the incident.
During the transport, lawyers say Kinloch was in an “altered mental state” and began to kick and hit the inside of the van damaging the window and door.
The suit states upon hearing the noise, the officers made no attempt to check on Kinloch’s safety. According to his lawyers, Kinloch then fell out of the van which was going 45 mph.
It wasn’t until officers arrived at the detention center that they noticed Kinloch was gone, the suit states.
Kinloch was then located and transported to MUSC for “multiple lacerations and extensive skin abrasions.”
The incident caused Kinloch to suffer permanent scarring, pain, paranoia, and nightmares, according to the lawsuit.
Lawyers said the defendants in the suit, the City of Charleston and the police department, are required to keep the transport van in a condition to which a prisoner is not allowed to leave or fall out of the van.
