Gamecocks thumped by Runnin’ Bulldogs

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) - The South Carolina baseball team was completely outplayed on Wednesday afternoon as it fell to Gardner-Webb 10-2 on a cold afternoon at Founders Park.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-2) slugged a dozen hits and had three three-run innings while the pitchers combined to strike out 11 and only walk one.
The Gamecocks (10-3) couldn’t find a hot arm on the mound with four of six pitchers allowing runs. Senior Jacob Olson was 3-for-4 at the plate but only two other players had a hit as the home side fell behind early and couldn’t mount a comeback.
“They played better than us tonight in a lot of areas,” second-year head coach Mark Kingston said. “And they deserved to win.”
South Carolina’s pitchers also combined to throw three wild pitches while freshman catcher Wes Clarke, making his first career start, had three passed balls.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs jumped all over South Carolina starting pitcher Hayden Lehman and his relief pitcher, typical Saturday starter Dylan Harley, didn’t have much better success. Lehman allowed a run in the first inning and two more in the second inning.
Lehman gave up three runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Two of his runs allowed came in the second inning with one coming on an RBI single by Taber Mongero and the other coming when Harley entered the game and allowed a pair of walks, then a two RBI single by Chandler Redmond.
“Just wasn’t good enough,” Kingston said, when asked to assess Lehman and the rest of the pitchers. “Command wasn’t good enough, stuff wasn’t good enough and Gardner-Webb made them pay.”
Redshirt freshman Cam Tringali didn’t fare much better than the two before him allowing a pair of inherited runners to score and giving up one of his own. The Runnin’ Bulldogs had a 7-0 lead going to the bottom of the fourth, when the Gamecocks were able to put up a pair of runs.
The Gamecocks loaded the bases with one out, but scored only one run as sophomore Andrew Eyster hit a sacrifice fly and Jordan Holladay drove in a run on an RBI single.
But that would be it for the Gamecocks against starting pitcher Noah Davis, who kept the Gamecocks off balance all afternoon with his cutter and changeup combination.
The two runs Davis allowed were both unearned and he gave up just five hits and no walks. He struck out eight Gamecocks and only needed 83 pitches over his six innings of work.
“He changed speeds. He was throwing a cutter we didn’t have an answer for,” Kingston said. “Just kept us off balance all night. Looked like a fastball, slider guy in our scouting reports. He added a couple of wrinkles tonight that we didn’t handle very well.”
The Gamecocks were only able to manage one hit after the fourth inning.
Copyright 2019 TheBigSpur.com. All rights reserved.