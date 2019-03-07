Former aide to SC Fifth Circuit Solicitor sentenced to probation

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The former top aide to embattled Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson was sentenced to three years probation on Wednesday.
According to her attorney, Nicole Holland was sentenced to three years probation for her role in the misuse of public funds within the solicitor’s office. Holland and Johnson were each charged in September 2018 for using public funds for “travel, vacations, romantic liaisons, medical expenses, and double-reimbursements for military training.”
Holland, the former director of communications for the solicitor’s office, has also been ordered to pay $11,000 in restitution. That’s the amount prosecutors said she spent on the solicitor’s office credit card, according to her attorney, Clarence Davis.
Davis said Holland cooperated with authorities and is working productively in the community by helping inmates integrate into the workforce.
