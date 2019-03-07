FIRST ALERT: Tracking more below-freezing temps and some weekend storms

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Get ready for more cold temperatures and a chance of storms this weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Midlands tonight through Thursday morning as temps dip below freezing.
· So, Thursday morning is a First Alert for below-freezing temperatures. In fact, morning temperatures will return to the mid to upper 20s.
· Highs will climb into the 70s Saturday and Sunday.
· Rain chances will go up Friday through Sunday.
· Sunday is an Alert Day! A cold front will push showers our way, along with a chance of thunderstorms by afternoon and evening. It’s still too early to tell whether or not we’ll see severe storms. We’ll keep you posted.
First Alert Weather Story:
A Freeze Warning is in effect for the Midlands tonight through Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 20s. That’s why we’ve issued a First Alert for your Thursday morning. Make sure you plan ahead and take extra care of your pets and plants. Check on your elderly neighbors, too. As we go through the day, highs will climb into the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies.
Our temperatures will warm into the 60s by Friday. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and a chance of showers.
Saturday features a chance of rain (30%). Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will rise to near 70 degrees.
Sunday is an Alert Day! A cold front will slide into the Midlands, giving way to scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially as high temperatures rise into the low to mid 70s by afternoon. At this time, it’s too early to tell if we’ll have severe weather, but we’ll keep you posted.
A few showers could linger into early Monday. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Winds: Calm.
First Alert Thursday (Morning): Morning temps in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. Mostly Sunny. Winds: Var. 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (30%). Highs near 70.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 70s.
WIS First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown
