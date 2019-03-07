First Alert Forecast: Cold start this morning, warm-up on the way

Freeze WARNING In Effect Until 9AM
First Alert Day Issued For Sunday for Showers/Thunderstorms
Cold temperatures this morning will give way to warmer conditions today and moving forward into the weekend. High pressure moves to our East today and we’ll start to warm up with Highs Near 60 today, Lower 70s by the weekend.
More moisture enters the state by Friday, giving us a chance of showers Friday – Saturday. A cold front pushes into the state Sunday. Alert Day for Sunday has been issued for showers/rain and scattered thunderstorms. A few isolated storms could be strong/severe ahead of the front. The front will move to the East by Sunday night with mild conditions and scattered clouds early next week.
Weather Highlights:
- First Alert this morning for a Freeze WARNING in effect until 9 a.m. Lows at or below 32 degrees.
- Sunshine …super day ahead with Highs Near 60
- Warmer Friday through the weekend
- First Alert issues for Sunday for the chance of showers and thunderstorms
Forecast:
Today: Sunny, Nice! High Near 60
Tonight: Increasing clouds, Lows Upper 30s
Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers by late afternoon. Highs Upper 60s
