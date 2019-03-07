Fatal accident shuts down northbound lanes of I-77

BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WIS) - A fatal accident closed all northbound lanes on Interstate 77 Wednesday night.
The collision took place near the Blythewood Road exit. The South Carolina Highway Patrol was on the scene investigating the collision.
At this point, details regarding how the collision happened or who was killed in the collision have not been released.
Motorists in the area are urged to use caution in the area.
This is a developing story; check back for more details.
