Emergency Ordinance: Sheriff Lott temporarily gains ability to shutdown ‘nuisance’ businesses

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - After issuing an emergency ordinance, Richland County Council gave Sheriff Leon Lott the temporary ability to shut down businesses in the county that he believes to be dangerous.
“This emergency ordinance shall be effective immediately on the date of adoption and shall expire automatically on the 61st day following the day of enactment,” Dalhi Myers said as she read the ordinance.
A first reading for a proposal to give Lott that power was already scheduled at last night’s meeting, but after council exited executive session, they issued the emergency ordinance that put things in action immediately.
“We’ll undertake a process to adopt a permanent ordinance, but we wanted to make sure that we were protecting life and limb of our citizens in the interim,” Myers said.
Myers says the ordinance allows the sheriff to shutter a business if they’ve had more than six calls for deputies or EMS over the past six months. Councilman Malinowski had some questions about how this could affect the livelihoods of involved parties.
“Two to three weeks could put a severe hampering on someone’s livelihood and business,” Malinowski said. “I realize they may be a nuisance, but we can’t be judge, jury, and executioner all at once.”
Nightclub owners in attendance say they don’t believe the ordinance can be implemented fairly across the county.
“We want to make sure that if something happens at, for example, the Gamecocks stadium, where they have multiple incidents, and then something happens over here at a nightlife establishment, we want to make sure they’re treated the same,” said nightclub owner James Randolph. “If they close down this one, they need to close down that one as well.”
County officials say there will be a three-day rebuttal period for affected businesses that will work as a checks and balances system. If things aren’t settled, there will be another opportunity in seven days to appeal.
“It may be my business today, but it’ll be your business tomorrow,” Randolph said. “Not only will it affect the business owners by closing down these businesses, but people who have jobs who depend on these businesses, work at these businesses, and things of that nature will lose their jobs.”
This emergency ordinance is only in place for the next 60 days, that permanent version still has the opportunity to have revisions, and will head to a second reading.
WIS pulled reports at the beginning of the year for some of the nightclubs the sheriff has spoken out about. Faces Lounge had 55 calls over the past three years. Kandyland had 28 calls over the course of about six months.
