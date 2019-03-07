Coroner id’s person found unresponsive in creek behind Lakeshore Condominiums

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has identified the individual who was found unresponsive yesterday afternoon in a creek located behind Lakeshore Condominiums.
Martha Cooper McParland, 70, was found on the 5500 block of Lakeshore Drive by a maintenance worker.
According to officials, McParland was talking her dog along the creek bank when it gave way and she fell into the water.
An autopsy indicated that McParland died of asphyxiation. The dog did not suffer any injuries.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the Forest Acres Police Department are investigating the incident.
