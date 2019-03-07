Coroner identifies 2 killed in I-77 crash

BLYTHEWOOD, SC (WIS) - Two people who were killed in an accident on I-77 Northbound Wednesday have been identified.
The accident happened around 6:45 p.m. in Blythewood, officials said.
According to SCHP troopers, two cars were involved in the incident. The driver of a 2008 Nissan Altima was traveling north on I-77 and stopped for traffic. The driver of a 2005 Toyota SUV struck the Altima from behind.
Joyce Marie Dunn, 68, of Columbia was a restrained-passenger in the vehicle that was struck, the coroner said. Dunn died at the scene.
Brad Allen Dunn, 63, of Columbia was the unrestrained driver of the vehicle that was struck. He was transported from the scene by Richland County EMS and taken to Prisma Health Richland Memorial Hospital, where he died at 7:54 p.m.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the SC Highway Patrol are investigating the incident. There is no word yet on possible charges.
