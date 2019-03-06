Blythewood HS teacher selected for trip to commemorate 100th anniversary of WWI

The June trip will also serve as a professional development program, allowing teachers to take what they learn and develop lesson plans to be implemented next school year. Each teacher researches a “silent hero,” a soldier that died during WWI and is buried or memorialized in France. Auspelmyer selected William Augustus Hudgens, a native of Anderson who died in 1918 at the end of the war. The trip will also feature the commemoration of the centennial anniversary of the signing of the treaty of Versailles, a peace treaty that brought an end to the war.