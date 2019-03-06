Woman arrested, 2 suspects sought after home burglarized in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Deputies in Orangeburg County have arrested 24-year-old Kayla Traxler following a burglary that took place on Saturday.
Officials said they were called to a home in western Orangeburg County where power tools, hand tools, competition compound bows, arrows, and other accessories were stolen. Later that day, investigators learned that several of the items were being sold at a local flea market. Most of those items were recovered.
Deputies eventually learned the names of the suspects and where they may be located. As investigators approached a home on Shillings Bridge Road, 36-year-old Keith Oliver ran from deputies and hid in a swampy area near the home. Traxler was taken into custody. Bond was set for Traxler on Tuesday at $30,000.
Officials are still searching for Oliver and 41-year-old Donald Iriel. Oliver faces second-degree burglary and grand larceny charges while Iriel faces an accessory after the fact of a felony charge in connection to the second-degree burglary charges for Traxler and Oliver.
If you have any information, please call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550. You may also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.