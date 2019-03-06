When that phone rings, is it a scammer on the other end?

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - No one likes to lose a penny in a scam.
The most recent data shows scammers in one year stole nearly 17-billion dollars from consumers. We continue our coverage of Consumer Protection Week with one woman's story that could have ended costing a lot.
Joanne Metrick of West Columbia had received a phone call with the caller saying he wasn’t able to fulfill the computer protection she had bought some time back.
"I knew I had some kind of computer software protection, but I couldn't remember who it was with,” said Joanne.
The caller said since they could not fulfill their contract they would give back her money.
"’We have to reimburse you $229,’” she recalled him saying. “I said, 'Okay.' He said he wanted my bank account because he wanted to put it in the account it was taken from, so I gave them the bank number."
And that's when Joanne could have lost all her money in that account.
"You should never even if you believe there is somebody you could trust,” said Bailey Parker with the Department of Consumer Affairs. “You should never be giving out your account information or even your home address, your phone number, your email. Just don't be giving out that information willingly.”
The caller had Joanne check her bank account to see if the $229 had gone through to her. It was actually showing $2,229.
"And then he panicked, pretended he was panicking. He was going to get fired,” Joanne said.
The caller told Joanne to go to a CVS and buy that overpay amount of $2,000 in iTunes cards. She was to keep her landline off the hook the whole time to leave the line open to him, return from CVS with the iTunes cards, and read the numbers off the cards to him.
Instead of going to CVS, Joanne drove to her bank. The teller called the police - and then called the scammer.
"And told them she was cancelling the account and they would not be getting any revenue from me,” said Joanne.
“Joanne was lucky she had that moment of clarity to say, ‘You know what? Something just doesn’t sound right,’” Parker said. “And I think what people should do is take a step back. If there is something that seems off, there most likely is."
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.