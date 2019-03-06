Tim Tebow coming to Myrtle Beach on Wednesday to help struggling family

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sports star Tim Tebow will be in Myrtle Beach Wednesday morning to help a struggling family.
Tebow will be at an ARS Cares installation to give a new air and heating system to the Ermi’s family.
The Ermi’s daughter nominated them to the ARS Cares program, which helps those who can’t afford heat or air conditioning.
“My mother and father are in need of an air and heating system, they are in their 70s. My handicapped sister with Downs Syndrome also lives with them,” wrote the Ermi’s other daughter. “They are all on medications, but I am most worried about my sister who is on a medication that lowers her immune system and she gets sick very easy.”
Tebow has a passion for people with special needs through the Tim Tebow Foundation and a Night to Shine. Officials said he’s is excited to meet the family and support the installation.
