20th Fighter Wing Airman found dead in residence, spokesperson confirms

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC (WIS) - A spokesperson with Shaw Air Force Base says an Airman assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing was found dead in their off-base resident on Wednesday.
The Airman, who was not named, was found around 10 a.m. in their residence near Sumter, SC.
“We are heartbroken by the passing of one of our teammates,” said Col. Derek O’Malley, 20th FW commander. “This is a rough day for the Team Shaw family, and losses like this weigh heavily on our hearts and minds. We will grieve this tragedy as a family, and come together to support one another.”
The Sumter County Coroner’s Office says no foul play is suspected in this case.
This incident remains under investigation by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
If you or someone you love is battling depression or contemplating suicide, there are resources you can go to. You can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, a service that’s available 24/7, and it’s free and confidential support from professionals. You can call 1-800-273-8255.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.