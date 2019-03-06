30th Annual Disability Advocacy Day Rally celebrated at the State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - It’s a monumental milestone for a local group crusading for the rights of those with disabilities. The South Carolina Partnership of Disability Organizations will celebrate the 30th Annual Disability Advocacy Day Wednesday morning at the State House.
The rally scheduled for 11 a.m. was supposed to be a march around the State House grounds, but due to cold temperatures the rally was moved inside to the State House Rotunda.
The SCPDO is a 15 member organization representing more than 500,000 people with lifelong disabilities and their families across the Palmetto State. The theme for this year’s Disability Advocacy Day is "We are because I am," which organizers say celebrates the contributions made by people of all abilities.
They say living with a disability is only as limiting as the restrictions society places on the individual, and that when a person with a disability has equal access and opportunity, the individual and the entire community benefits from this.
Cara King of Irmo has a 10-year-old daughter named Campbell living with non-verbal autism. The diagnosis requires a demanding schedule that includes many different types of doctor’s appointments. She credits a partner of the SCPDO with helping to take some of the load off. That’s the Arc of South Carolina, another group working to protect the rights of people with disabilities.
“If Campbell needs occupational therapy, genetic testing – all of that is coordinated through The Arc, which has been a godsend because it frees me up to be a mom. It’s hard enough to learn about autism and what that means for Campbell, because no two are alike and keeping abreast of the latest studies, medicines, genetic testing – it’s overwhelming at best to try to learn what’s available for Campbell from a medical standpoint, but then to also try to understand what services a certain diagnosis avails to a child,” King said.
The Arc is one of many organizations taking part in today’s rally. One topic of concern is the issue of budget cuts targeting some of the services offered by many SCPDO groups.
King says, “The case managers that have come alongside us at The Arc of South Carolina, they’re the oil that keeps the machine going. They’re the oil that keeps families like ours going. There are major concerns that we have that the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is cutting rates for case managers. They’re our lifeline and that equates to larger caseloads for them, longer response times, and longer periods to gain access to the services that are available to our children.”
Speakers include self-advocate, Duncan Winburn. Winburn is a freshman at Furman University and has cerebral palsy. Also, Mary Poole, Director of DDSN will be speaking.
