Talk of the Town: STAGES, a one-man show that will make you laugh and cry

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Actor and comedian David Lee Nelson remembers vividly the day he learned he had “the C word.” Now, he’s using a heartbreakingly funny chronicle of a disease which affects over 9 million Americans to bring awareness to the public about colon cancer.
The Colorectal Cancer Prevention Network and the University of South Carolina Department of Theatre and Dance have teamed up to bring you STAGES, Nelson’s one-man show about setbacks, surprises, and hope in the midst of a cancer diagnosis.
In 2017, the award winning performer and comedian received news that would change his life forever – cancer. He was 38 years old and had developed colon cancer. It was already stage four.
From surgery to chemotherapy to everything in between, Nelson focused his trademark humor on his diagnosis to create a hilarious and heartrending story about finding hope in the most unlikely of places.
You can attend Nelson’s show Thursday, March 7 and Friday, March 8 as part of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. David Lee Nelson will perform STAGES at 8 p.m. at the Lab Theatre. That’s at 1400 Wheat Street in Columbia.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.