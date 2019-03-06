3 runaway teens from Kershaw Co. found safe, man charged in the case

The sheriff’s office said Natalie Karen Alexis Deese, Kayla Gail Woods, and David Will Stogner, all 15, were last seen on Sunday, March 3. Natalie and Kayla were last seen at the homes of one of the teens. Stogner was last seen getting into a vehicle leaving his home. The teens were believed to be together and with a male “person of interest” named William Varnadore, 27.