3 runaway teens from Kershaw Co. found safe, criminal case ongoing

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says that 3 runaway teens who were reportedly with a “person of interest” have been found safe.
The sheriff’s office said Natalie Karen Alexis Deese, Kayla Gail Woods, and David Will Stogner, all 15, were last seen on Sunday, March 3. Natalie and Kayla were last seen at the homes of one of the teens. Stogner was last seen getting into a vehicle leaving his home. The teens were believed to be together and possibly with a male “person of interest” named William Varnadore, 27.
They believed the group was possibly in Myrtle Beach, but deputies have not given details on where the teens were located.
Deputies say the criminal case is ongoing and more information will be given out soon. Check back for updates.
