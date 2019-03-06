Official: Crews contain intentionally-set fires in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service and the South Carolina Fire Commission have contained a series of fires in Lexington County on Wednesday.
Officials say they are working several fires in around four to five acres at the intersection of Old Orangeburg Road and Platt Springs Road. The fires are being intentionally set and the person setting them is being sought at this time, Lexington County spokesperson Harrison Cahill said.
The fires are under control and contained at this time, but expect smoke in this area throughout Wednesday evening.
