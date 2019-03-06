Massive fire in downtown Bamberg under control after crews battle for several hours

BAMBERG COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Crews have finally put out a massive structure fire that started late Tuesday night in downtown Bamberg.
Officials say a number of buildings caught fire just before 10 p.m. on Main Hwy. Fire crews worked for several hours before putting out the flames Wednesday morning. “As soon as we pulled up on scene, we knew we had to have more help,” Bamberg County Fire Chief Timmie Taylor said.
“This is the nightmare we’d been hoping wouldn’t happen, but it did happen,” Taylor said.
A portion of Main Hwy. is currently closed to traffic as building debris remains in the road. The Department of Transportation is working to begin cleanup of the street and surrounding areas.
The fire started in an antique shop and involved four different buildings, according to fire officials. They said that 1 building collapsed, and another had to be torn down.
No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Our Emily Scarlett is on the scene, check back for updates.
