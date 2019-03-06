Kickoff for St. Patrick’s Day begins tonight in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The 37th year of the St. Patrick’s Day festival in Five Points begins tonight with a kickoff party that would make any leprechaun jealous.
The “Official Kickoff to St. Pat’s presented by Gregory Electric,” includes tons of performances from various Columbia groups, music, food, free face-painting and of course, turning the fountain green to mark the beginning of the festivities! The event, which goes from 5:30 - 6:30 is ideal for getting into the Gaelic spirit before next weekend’s main event.
The main festival, beginning on Saturday March 16th, will host more than 45,000 people for a full day of family fun. From radio-star rock bands to local music group performances, rides, games, a petting zoo, tasty treats, and more, there’s sure to be something for everyone at the biggest event in Columbia.
