Groups request grants from Richland Co. Council to help ABC residents

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - On Tuesday night, Richland County Council heard from several groups who have been assisting Allen Benedict Court residents as they work through the relocation process.
Organizations like Harvest Hope, United Way, and the Richland County Public Library each shared with councilmembers how they’ve been helping residents and what kind of grant money they will need from the council in order continue that assistance. Those grants range from $10,000 to $25,000 for each resource they are offering to residents.
“I was able to locate and identify $150,000 in our general fund reserve account to assist the residents,” said Richland County Director of Budgeting and Grants James Hayes. “I, then, had my grant staff to identify some community groups who already had infrastructure in place that I call ‘boots on the ground,’ who are used to dealing with commuity residents.”
The representatives who spoke for their organizations said they plan to offer more laundry and transportation assistance to residents. They also plan to continue supporting residents as they find new homes.
So far, those organizations with the infrastructure have been able to budget the funding for less than what county council originally planned to offer. According to council members, that means they’ll already have extra money to use if issues with relocation continue or if additional resources need to be created.
