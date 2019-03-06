Former temporary employee arrested by Fort Jackson police after shooting incident at a Fairfield Co. business

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that happened in Fairfield County.
The incident happened at Mekra Lang North America on March 5.
Jazzmine Thompson, 21, of Columbia, was arrested in Richland County by Fort Jackson Police after trying to enter the post, officials said.
“Ms. Thompson was a former temporary employee at Mekra Lang. With the help of the Mekra Lang staff, our deputies were able to quickly identify Ms. Thompson as the shooter and were able to work with neighboring jurisdictions to locate her,” Sheriff Montgomery said.
Thompson was found to have a warrant from Fairfield County related to the shooting incident when she tried to enter the post.
Officials say she became uncooperative when asked to exist the vehicle and then reached in the vicinity of where her loaded weapon was in her car. Police used non-lethal spray first and then a taser in order to subdue and take Thompson into custody.
“This was an outstanding job by a great group of professionals,” said Lt. Col. Jeff Nerone, Fort Jackson Provost Marshal. He said his officers handled the incident using “textbook procedures.”
Richland County Sheriff’s Department then assisted Fort Jackson police in transporting Thompson to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. The 9mm handgun found in Thompson’s vehicle was also released to RCSD.
Thompson will be charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Deadly Weapon during a Violent Crime, and discharging a Firearm into a building.
