FIRST ALERT: How will the deep freeze affect SC’s upcoming fruit crops?

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Well, once again the National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the entire Midlands you can see it highlighted here with the purple.
And we are expecting temperatures to drop down tonight into the middle 20s part of the reason we've issued an ALERT NIGHT for Wednesday.
If you remember late February into early March we had a stretch of weather that we saw the temperatures in the afternoons in the 70s and the overnight lows into the 40s and 50s.
Plants and crops already started to bloom and that's what's causing the worry tonight because a frost occurs at a temperature just below 32 degrees but what really does the damage are the freezes.
And that occurs when you have a window of about four hours in the mid-20s and that's what we're expecting Wednesday.
Remember last night we saw the temps drop down to the uppers 20s to around 30, there was some wind out there. tonight with high pressure in control, not much wind.
Keep in mind typically the last frost here in the Midlands is on or around April 6.
