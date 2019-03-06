First Alert Forecast: Cold start next few days, Alert Day for Sunday

By Tim Miller | March 6, 2019 at 3:57 AM EST - Updated March 6 at 5:04 AM

Freeze WARNING In Effect Until 10AM

Carolina Sunshine And Cool Temperatures On Tap

First Alert Day Issued For Sunday for Showers

Clear skies the next couple of days with cold morning lows and sunny cool days. High pressure moves to our East by Thursday and we’ll start to warm up with Highs in the 60s, Lows in the 30s.

More moisture enters the state by Friday, giving us a chance of showers Friday – Saturday. A cold front pushes into the state by Sunday. Alert Day for Sunday has been issued with showers/rain ahead of the front. Temperatures will warm into the lower to middle 70s for Sunday.

Weather Highlights:

- Freeze WARNING in effect until 10 a.m. this morning. Lows at or below 32 degrees.

- Sunny and cool the next couple days. Cold at night

- Warmer Friday through the weekend

- First Alert issued for Sunday for the change of showers and thunderstorms

Forecast:

Today: Sunny and chill. High Near 50

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows Upper 20s

Thursday: Sunny and cool. Highs Upper 50s

