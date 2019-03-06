Deputies: Teen out on parole for shooting father re-arrested on gun charges

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A teenager who pleaded guilty to shooting his father in 2018 and was out on parole in Berkeley County was re-arrested Sunday on gun charges, according to Berkeley County deputies.
Keith Spencer, 17, was charged with two counts of unlawful carry of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by person convicted of a violent felon.
On Sunday just before 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of Pittsburg Landing in Wind Gate Mobile Home Park in reference to a concerned citizen hearing a gunshot.
Deputies responded to the scene and noticed a vehicle sitting in the area the gunshot was reported being heard, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Carli Drayton.
The deputy got out of his vehicle to make contact with the occupants, and Spencer tried to run away. Deputies then captured him after a short struggle, Drayton said.
Spencer told deputies he was armed with a handgun, which was found in his jacket pocket, deputies said.
Deputies then went to retrieve Spencer’s cell phone that was dropped during the pursuit and at that time deputies located another black handgun within inches of Spencer’s cell phone, according to Drayton.
The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 17-year-old Brett Mason Petit, was detained without incident. Deputies then requested consent to search the vehicle.
While searching the vehicle deputies were able to locate a green plant-like material, Drayton said.
Both guns were run through a database and one came back stolen out of Dorchester County, according to Drayton.
Petit was charged with Simple Possession of Marijuana.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.