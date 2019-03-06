County Council gives RCSD power to shut down dangerous, nuisance businesses

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Council has passed an emergency ordinance that gives the Richland County Sheriff’s Department the power to shut down businesses they believe are a nuisance or dangerous.
Under that ordinance, the sheriff’s department, in consultation with the county administrator, can shut down businesses where law enforcement or medical services have made at least 6 visits within 6 months.
The owner then has three days to demonstrate why they are or are not properly closed, and then they have another 7 days to bring their case before city council.
Earlier this year, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said county leaders were pushing to close clubs where violence is occurring, like Faces Lounge on Decker Boulevard where 5 people were shot on New Year’s Morning.
Leaders say they believe this new ordinance will make communities safer.
